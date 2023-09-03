Ronan O’Gara shoved by player on the sideline during La Rochelle’s Top 14 clash with Clermont

Ronan O’Gara was shoved aggressively on the sideline in a heated exchange during La Rochelle’s Top 14 clash with Clermont at the Stade Marcel Michelin on Saturday evening. When a high ball fell at the touchline, O’Gara tried to duck out of the way and as Clermont’s Benjamin Urdapilleta tried to claim possession, he bumped into the Irishman and then proceeded to push O’Gara twice as the Argentine lost his cool.