Ronan O’Gara gives the most rousing Irish team talk to La Rochelle while speaking French

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara is seen introducing a bit of Irish vernacular to his team talk.

‘Je m’en f**king fous’ and 'L’opportunité est f**king énorme' were mentioned during the pep talk, which aired on French television channel, Canal+.

O'Gara joined the French side as head coach in 2019. La Rochelle successfully defended their Champions Cup title during the 2022–23 season, coming from seventeen points down to defeat Leinster 27–26 in Dublin.

The title holders confirmed in December 2022 that O'Gara had extended his contract with the club until 2027