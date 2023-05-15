Robot camera captures 'five-foot' alligator inside stormwater pipe in US

The clip was captured during an investigation into a series of potholes which appeared in a roadway near Riverside, Florida.

"On May 5, a Stormwater crew was out at Lockwood Blvd near Riverside to investigate a series of potholes that have appeared in the roadway," Oviedo City Government wrote.

"The crew has a robot, which is a four-wheel robotic camera that can go into the pipes and investigate any anomalies under the roadway.

"They usually bring the robot out to inspect when there are potential roadway defects to see if any pipes have leaks, cracks, defects, etc.. underground.

"At first, they thought it was a toad and in the video, you see two little glowing eyes until you get closer - but when it turned around, they saw the long tail of the alligator and followed it through the pipes!"