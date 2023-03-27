Robin McBryde speaks after Johnny Sexton's 'final' Leinster Rugby season comes to a likely end
The province announced the captain will see a specialist tomorrow and will undergo a procedure for a groin injury sustained during Ireland's historic home Grand Slam win over England in this year's Six Nations at Aviva Stadium. The injury is likely to see the skipper sidelined for the rest of the season, meaning he will miss out on the chance to lead the side in the later stages of the URC and Champions Cup.