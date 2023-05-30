Rob Page aiming to have Tom Lockyer back for Wales’ September fixtures

Rob Page expects to welcome Tom Lockyer back into the Wales squad in September after the Luton defender collapsed during Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final. Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher after just eight minutes of the Hatters’ Wembley win against Coventry and remains in hospital. But Luton boss Rob Edwards has reported the 28-year-old is “fine” and Wales manager Page said Lockyer was in good spirits during a 20-minute telephone conversation he had with the central defender on Monday.