Rob Edwards said he was "thankful” that Tom Lockyer was ok after the Luton captain collapsed

Rob Edwards said he was "so thankful" that Tom Lockyer was ok after the Luton captain collapsed. Coventry City (5) 1-1 (6) Luton Town: Rob Edwards' full post-match press conference after Luton Town are promoted to the Premier League via a penalty shoot-out victory over Coventry City. The Hatters - who finished one place below the automatic promotion spots - will now play in the top flight for the first time since the 1991/92 season.