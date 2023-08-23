Rishi Sunak urged to sack ‘dosser’ Nadine Dorries as Tory MP

Rishi Sunak has been urged to sack Nadine Dorries as a Tory MP as she was accused of “making a mockery” of her constituents. The MP for Mid Bedfordshire has angered voters, opposition MPs and some in her own party by remaining in post since she said in June she would leave her parliamentary seat with “immediate effect” in protest at not getting a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list. The Conservative former minister – whose claim that Mr Sunak removed her peerage nomination has been denied by Downing Street – has said she is delaying her exit while she investigates why she was refused a seat in the Lords. But locals in her seat have called for her to “shove off” amid complaints that she is “making a mockery of us” with her absenteeism. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey on Wednesday said the Prime Minister should remove the Conservative whip from “dosser” Ms Dorries. He told the PA news agency during a visit to Ampthill, Mid Bedfordshire: “Rishi Sunak should sack Nadine Dorries today. He should have done it weeks ago.