Rioters hurl missiles at police in 'large scale disorder' at Cardiff crash scene

Police officers faced “large scale disorder” at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Cardiff with rioters throwing missiles, including fireworks, at them. At least two cars were set on fire as trouble flared for hours, involving scores of youths, many covering their faces with masks. Officers were called to the scene of the crash on Snowden Road in Ely shortly after 6pm on Monday, and rioters were still on the streets nine hours later.