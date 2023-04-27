Ride the "Coronation Carriage" with Uber

The ‘Coronation Carriage’ will be in operation between 13:00 and 16:00 on 3, 4 and 5 May 2023 at London green spot, Dulwich Park, and slots will be bookable via the Uber app. The Coronation Carriage joins the ranks of Uber’s ever-growing portfolio of travel methods including Uber Boat, National Rail journeys, Eurostar, coaches and car rentals available using Uber Rent, helping riders go anywhere with Uber. The beautifully ornate carriage has been lovingly created using designs from previous royal carriages, giving riders the chance to ride in the kind of luxury only normally afforded to the highest ranks of the UK monarchy. Each of the four white horses pulling the carriage will be dressed up in their finest Coronation wear, complementing the striking and regal look of the carriage and the carriage will be adorned with statuettes, exactly like the carriage that King Charles III will be riding in for the formal celebration, to the delight of millions of viewers from around the world. Uber’s Coronation Carriage will be kitted out with plush seats, embroidered cushions and throws to make sure Uber customers feel like royalty throughout the experience. The announcement of the Coronation Carriage follows research which shows that 51% of Brits will be celebrating the Coronation, whilst almost a third 29% plan to be in London during the week of the Coronation. To ride on the Uber Coronation Carriage, head to the Carriage Drive entrance of Dulwich Park and the Coronation Carriage Concierge will book your trip through the app, without you lifting a finger. A limited number of rides will be available each day.