Revealed: How many gardaí are in your county?

The Justice Minister’s home county has the fewest gardaí per capita of any policing region in the country, an analysis of staffing levels reveals. Meath has just 142 gardaí for every 100,000 people, or one frontline officer for every 703 people. Minister Helen McEntee’s county is in stark contrast with other regions such as Waterford, which has more than double this figure at 292 gardaí per 100,000, or one officer for every 337 people. Local representatives say the lack of a visible presence of gardaí is having a major impact on lawlessness in the region, which has seen an explosion in its population in recent years. Latest figures show that 13,892 gardaí were employed up to the end of June across the country which, when analysed against the latest census population data, represents a national average of 270 officers for every 100,000 people, or one garda for every 371 people in the country. When gardaí in specialist units are removed, regional divisions employ 12,009 frontline officers. Dublin’s 3,719 gardaí are split across seven metropolitan regions and represents 255 gardaí for every 100,000 people. Cork, with a 1,310-strong force covering three divisions, has 224 officers per 100,000 population. While Census 2022 showed a sharp rise in population levels in commuter counties, garda staffing levels have failed to keep pace with these expanding regions. Between 2011 and 2022 Meath saw the largest percentage increase in its population in the country, rising by just under 20pc to bring it up to 220,826 people. This was well ahead of the national average population increase of more than 12pc. After Meath, Kildare has the fewest gardaí per capita, at 171 per 100,000 people. The county experienced a rise in its population of just under 18pc from 2011 to last year, with its 247,774 people now served by a force of 424. The Kilkenny/Carlow garda district has the third fewest garda per head, which 190 officers per 100,000, followed by Wicklow with 192 officers per 100,000. The regions experienced population rises of 10pc and 14pc respectively.