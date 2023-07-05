Residents frustrated as north Dublin Dart station a hotspot for antisocial behaviour and consistently covered in 'urine and faeces'

Interview with Samantha Flanagan who is a member of Myrtle The Coast Residents Association at the temporary stairwell to Clongriffin dart station. In a Dart station in north Dublin, urine, faeces, beer cans and cigarette butts line the stairwell as commuters travel to their destinations. Clongriffin Dart Station, the next stop after Howth Junction, has been in operation since April 2010. However, residents say after 13 years there is still limited access to the station via the temporary stairwell and escalator for residents living in Baldoyle. Residents claim the escalator is frequently broken and soaked with urine, while the stairwell is a hotspot for antisocial behaviour, deterring the public from using the train station.