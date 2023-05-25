Republican Ron DeSantis's presidential launch on Twitter hit by glitches

Florida governor Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 US presidential race on Wednesday, stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test his national appeal and the party’s willingness to move on from former president Donald Trump. The 44-year-old Republican revealed his decision in a Federal Election Commission filing before an online conversation with Twitter chief executive Elon Musk. Mr DeSantis tried to discuss his decision further in the online conversation with Mr Musk, although the audio stream crashed repeatedly. The event was scheduled to begin at 6pm EDT, but 20 minutes passed with users being kicked off, hearing microphone feedback and other technical problems. At one point, more than 300,000 Twitter users were listed as listening to the event, but the number dropped closer to 100,000 as people left because of the technical issues.