Remains found in California mountains confirmed to be those of Julian Sands

Human remains found in the San Gabriel mountains in southern California have been confirmed to be those of Julian Sands, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has told the PA news agency. The British actor, 65, had been missing for more than five months, after failing to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area on January 13. The actor’s remains were found in the same area on Saturday by civilian hikers, with a coroner later confirming them to be those of Sands. He was best-known for his breakout role in the 1985 romantic period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter.