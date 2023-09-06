Rassie Erasmus’ hoop dreams

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus took time out ahead of his side’s World Cup opener against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday to show off his skills. Erasmus, who played 36 games in the back-row for the Springboks, arrowed a long-range shot with a rugby straight between a basketball hoop. Players and coaches alike have been keeping themselves busy away from the daily pressures of the World Cup, as Erasmus’ impressive skills followed Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park making a similar shot at Ireland’s base in Tours in recent days.