Putting Irish flag and Taoiseach photo on bonfire ‘not acceptable’ – Beattie

The placing of an Irish flag and a picture of the Taoiseach on a loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone has been criticised as “childish” and “not acceptable”. The towering pyre in Moygashel attracted attention online after a boat was placed on the top of it with flags and an image of Leo Varadkar. Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie tweeted in response: “This is not acceptable, it is childish and promotes hate. Again the many are let down by a few.”