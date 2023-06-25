Putin vows to punish armed rebellion ‘betrayal’ by mercenary chief

President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish the organisers of an armed rebellion in Russia after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led his troops out of Ukraine and into a key southern city. Mr Putin denounced the uprising by Wagner Group forces as “a stab in the back”. It marks the biggest threat to Mr Putin’s leadership in more than two decades in power. The private army led by Mr Prigozhin appears to control the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a city 660 miles south of Moscow that runs Russian offensive operations in Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said. The governor of the Lipetsk province said later that the Wagner Group has entered his region, which is about 225 miles south of Moscow.