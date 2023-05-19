Putin accuses West of dividing Russian people as G7 meets in Japan
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused western nations on Friday of trying to "divide" the people of his country. Speaking via video link at the Council for Interethnic Relations meeting, Mr Putin said "our opponents decided that Russia's diversity is its weak point and they are doing everything to divide us". "Our opponents, I mentioned, people with neo-colonial thinking, halfwits in fact, do not understand that it is the diversity that makes us stronger," he added.