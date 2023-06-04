Protesters arrested attempting to stop Epsom Derby

Plans to disrupt the Epsom Derby were foiled as police arrested 31 suspected Animal Rising activists including one who ran on to the track just as the race began. The man, named by the group as Ben Newman, jumped the fence and sprinted on to the course, dodging a security guard who tried to tackle him. He was pursued by police as the crowd jeered, with some shouting “get him”, before officers pulled him away and handcuffed him. WARNING: Footage contains strong language