Protest over lack of progress for social and affordable housing takes place in Ringsend

Dublin residents have staged a protest over the controversial Irish Glass Bottle site, the capital’s biggest housing project. Locals of Ringsend and the Irish Glass Bottle Housing Action Group are calling for the resignation of Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and the Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan over concerns that the 900 promised social and affordable homes will not be delivered. The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) announced last week that it has sold its remaining 20pc stake in the site to majority shareholders developer Johnny Ronan and financial investor Oaktree. Nama initially sold its 80pc majority stake to the developer in 2020 in a deal understood to be valued at €200m. The site has potential to deliver up to 3,800 homes, 900 of which were promised as social and affordable homes. Irish Glass Bottle Housing Action Group say 87 social and affordable homes were due to be delivered in the first phase. However, only 25 were delivered, all of which were one-bed homes for €270,000. The group fear 550 affordable homes are now at risk of never being built.