Pro-choice campaigners warn of fresh protests if abortion law reforms delayed

Home > Videos Pro-choice campaigners warn of fresh protests if abortion law reforms delayedPro-choice campaigners warn of fresh protests if abortion law reforms delayedMick CarolanToday at 11:57Pro-choice campaigners warn of fresh protests if abortion law reforms delayed Popular VideosMoreGAA interview turns frosty when Joanne Cantwell asks Dónal Óg Cusack about Tailteann Cup remarksIreland's oldest person celebrates her 109th birthday15 Guinea Pigs found abandoned near Johnnie Fox’s Pub Latest VideosTina Turner surprising Oprah Winfrey for her 50th birthday goes viral following singer's death at 83Today's News in 90 seconds - May 25thVisually impaired Syrian children learning how to read and write using BrailleThe London Zoo welcomes KhaleesiBritain’s King Charles and his wife Camilla greet children in Northern Ireland before opening Coronation Garden gatesDe Zerbi says Brighton deserved Europa League qualification after Man City drawPro-choice campaigners warn of fresh protests if abortion law reforms delayedHome CCTV footage shows police van behind two teenagers on an E-bike in CardiffPolice van following teenagers first on scene after fatal Cardiff crash, chief confirmsWoman encounters shark off the coast in IrelandShow more Top StoriesRadioRadio review: You don’t expect 75-year-olds to be like Pat Kenny, anchoring a daily current affairs show while looking like James Bond Life‘I have more fun now than I ever did before’: 50 and 60-year-olds share the best things about getting olderPersonal FinanceEXCLUSIVE | Avant Money becomes first lender to cut its mortgage rates and is now letting borrowers fix for lifeLearningMost Read | ‘I asked my mum if she ever loved me and she said, ‘Of course... I just loved gear more’’ Latest NewsMoreCelebrity News Jay-Z and Beyoncé buy California’s most expensive home for $200million12:32Celebrity News Rishi Sunak says racy Jilly Cooper novels offer him ‘escapism’12:30Irish News Simon Coveney says Facebook owner Meta job cuts not a reflection on Irish economy 12:27Europe LATEST | Madeleine McCann: Key suspect visited reservoir ‘days after disappearance’12:24Videos Tina Turner surprising Oprah Winfrey for her 50th birthday goes viral following singer's death at 8312:24Comment Janet Daley: What on earth was he thinking? Ron DeSantis just looks like an amateur12:20Education Only one in 10 adults prefer religious bodies providing education as three in five prefer multi-denominational12:18Premier League Tottenham identify Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou as new priority for manager after Arne Slot opts out12:11Personal Finance Nervous consumers save more as cushion against rising prices12:09Celebrity News Chris Packham wins libel claim over ‘tiger fraud’ allegations12:05