Prison officer training: What kind of person makes a prison officer

Home > Videos Prison officer training: What kind of person makes a prison officerPrison officer training: What kind of person makes a prison officer Mark CondrenToday at 09:22Prison officer training: What kind of person makes a prison officer Popular VideosMoreAisling O’Connor's heartfelt account of losing both parents brings Kathryn Thomas to tears Ryan Tubridy says 'family and perspective' are most important in message to Leaving Cert students of 2023Four young people dead after tragic crash on way to Leaving Cert party Latest VideosJim McGuinness's return: Some of his top momentsPrison officer training: What kind of person makes a prison officerOn This Day In History - August 27thLuis Rubiales suspended by FIFA over behaviour at World Cup final‘Celebration has turned to devastating grief’ – Principals express loss after tragic road accident in TipperaryGardaí appeal for information at scene of tragic Tipperary road crashTwo houses damaged from lightning in West DublinFour young people dead after tragic crash on way to Leaving Cert partyKremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leaderA look onboard the USS Mesa Verde as it docks in DublinShow more Top StoriesIrish News‘No words can give comfort’ – Devastation in Clonmel as four young lives lost too soonRugby World CupBrendan Fanning: The sorrowful mysteries of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup failures still hauntWomen's SportNo Adeleke, no problem – Ireland 4x400m women’s relay team make World Championships final after USA are disqualifiedNorth AmericaFemale ‘teacher of the month’ (28) charged with raping student at least 10 years her junior Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsMuseum’s slave trade origins explained in new exhibition09:35VideosJim McGuinness's return: Some of his top moments09:32VideosPrison officer training: What kind of person makes a prison officer09:22League of Ireland‘Been a wild summer so far’ – Ex-Shelbourne keeper thanks fans as he’s dumped from Love Island USA after one week09:18VideosOn This Day In History - August 27th09:12Irish NewsKerry Katona and Brian McFadden’s daughter Lilly says her parents’ divorces have put her off marriage09:06Irish NewsLiam Neeson says he hasn’t been to confession since priest shamed him for masturbating08:38North AmericaFemale ‘teacher of the month’ (28) charged with raping student at least 10 years her junior08:36GolfRory McIlroy ‘pretty confident’ he’ll be fully fit for Irish Open08:21World NewsMusician praises ‘determination’ of Ukrainian teenagers he taught in Lviv08:05