Prince Harry to attend King’s coronation, but Meghan will miss ceremony and stay in US
PA Media
The Duke of Sussex is to attend his father the King’s coronation, but the Duchess of Sussex will miss the historic occasion and stay in California with the couple’s children, Buckingham Palace has announced. Harry, who laid bare his troubled relationship with the royal family in his controversial Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare, will be there to witness Charles and stepmother the Queen Consort be crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6.