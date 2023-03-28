Prince Harry returns to High Court for second day of hearing in privacy claim
Jamie Lashmar
The Duke of Sussex has returned to the Royal Courts of Justice for the second day of a High Court hearing over multiple privacy claims brought against the publisher of the Daily Mail.
Prince Harry arrived at the central London court just after 10am for the second day of a preliminary hearing in his claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).