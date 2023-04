Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman had a short walkabout on a high street in an Essex town centre. The street was quiet at around 9am and they did not stop to chat to any of the people on the street or go into any shops. One woman shouted out: “Allow migrants into our country.” Shouting at the PM and Home Secretary, the woman added: “Go away. We don’t want you here.”