Presenter Louise Cantillon Limerick and hurling captain Declan Hannon tie the knot

Presenter Louise Cantillon has shared a video of her wedding to Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon, shot by Croiative Films.

Louise Cantillon used just one word describe her marriage to her Limerick all-star hurler Declan Hannon on Friday: “Draíocht”.

The Irish for “magic”, she posted it on her Instagram page in a stunning picture that summed up the beautiful ceremony.

The couple are pictured outside the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare after tying the knot surrounded by friends and family in autumn sunshine.

The Today FM and TG4 presenter and Declan have been engaged for a few years ahead of their big day, after the hurler popped the question in December 2021 during a morning walk on a Kerry beach.