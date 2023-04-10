Pope celebrates Easter with big crowd in Vatican square

Pope Francis opened a celebration of Mass on Easter Sunday joined by dozens of prelates and tens of thousands of pilgrims and tourists in St Peter’s Square. At the end of the Mass, Francis was set to deliver a speech that pontiffs give at Christmas and Easter. Known by its Latin name, “Urbi et Orbi”, which means "to the city and to the world", the message is frequently an occasion to decry wars and injustices around the globe, including religious persecution. In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis has invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, praised nations that welcome refugees, and called on Israelis and Palestinians wracked by the latest surge in deadly violence to forge a “climate of trust".