Police officer fights back tears as she announces death of eight-year-old at Wimbledon school

An eight-year-old girl has been killed and 10 people were taken to hospital after a Land Rover crashed into a girls’ prep school building. Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland fought back tears as she announced the age of the victim during a press conference outside the school in Wimbledon, south London, on Thursday. Chief Paramedic Dr John Martin from the London Ambulance Service said a total of 16 people were treated at The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road following the incident. The Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.