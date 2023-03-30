Police make three arrests after two men shot dead in two nearby villages
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the shooting of two men in Cambridgeshire. Police were called to a property in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, just after 9pm on Wednesday following reports of gunshots. Officers arrived to find the body of a 32-year-old man inside a property with a gunshot wound and are now treating his death as murder. Shortly afterwards, at around 9.30pm, police received a call from a person in Sutton, near Ely, again reporting hearing gunshots. The body of a 57-year-old man was found at a property in The Row with gunshot wounds and his death is also being treated as murder. In the early hours of Thursday morning, police arrested a 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in Cambridge, and a 66-year-old man in the Worcester area. All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.