Police have warned they will respond 'robustly' to disruption at the FA Cup final
The Metropolitan police's deputy assistant commissioner, Ade Adelekan, has warned that the police response to any disruption at Saturday's FA Cup final will be 'speedy and robust'. Potential disruptions could come from fan trouble, as Manchester United and Manchester City meet for the first time in an FA Cup final, or from climate protesters that have targeted high profile sports events recently. There are also likely to be train strikes on the day, causing travel disruption.