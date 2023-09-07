Police continue search for terror suspect who escaped from Wandsworth prison

Police continue to hunt for a former soldier accused of terrorism, as a senior Government minister admitted there are questions to answer about the prison escape. Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, went missing in his cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, prompting extra security checks at major transport hubs. There are fears the fugitive – who has been missing since 8am on Wednesday – may try to flee the country. Rosena Allin-Khan, the Labour MP representing the prison's constituency, blamed "under-resourcing" for the escape.