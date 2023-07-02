Police carry out dramatic rescue of firefighters on New Jersey river

A video has been shared of police carrying out a dramatic rescue of firefighters who got into difficulty on the Passaic River in New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police posted the video on social media, writing: "Earlier today, Lieutenant Rick Villa, Sergeant First Class Jason Jorgensen, Sergeant Andrew Stephanic, Trooper I Stephen Brown and flight nurse Burke Barnett of Aviation North, along with Trooper II Shamik Songui of T.E.A.M.S. North rescued members of the Clifton Fire Department from the Passaic River."

Reports say the firefighters' boat got stuck on currents, after they rescued another group whose boat had broken down.