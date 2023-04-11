Playing sport against robots makes human brain work harder, research suggests

The human brain works much harder when playing sport against robots, scientists have found. Researchers from the University of Florida analysed dozens of hours of table tennis matches where humans were pitted against machines and each other. Players wore electrode caps so their brain activity could be monitored during the games. Scientists found that when playing against each other, the players' brains worked in unison, "like they were all speaking the same language". But when the players faced a ball-serving machine, the neurons - nerve cells - in their brains were not aligned in the same way, a phenomenon known as desynchronisation. The researchers said their work, published in the journal eNeuro, shows that the brain works harder when playing against robots because machines do not provide any clues about what they are going to do next.