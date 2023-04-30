Player Ratings - Ireland V Scotland

Home > Videos Player Ratings - Ireland V ScotlandPlayer Ratings - Ireland V ScotlandOwen BreslinToday at 01:11Player Ratings - Ireland V Scotland Popular VideosMoreMoment young boy steers school bus to safety after driver fainted while drivingStunning footage captured of Herbert Park in DublinLeitrim woman wins day two of the Bollinger Best Dressed competition at Punchestown Latest VideosPlayer Ratings - Ireland V ScotlandPlayer Ratings - Leinster V ToulouseMichael O'Leary: 220 flight cancellations on Bank Holiday Monday due to French ATC strikeMoment young boy steers school bus to safety after driver fainted while drivingLeague of Ireland round-up: Bohs slip up at UCD, a much-needed win for Derry, and a late winner in the Louth derbyBizarre moment Joe Biden forgets he visited IrelandLiverpool v Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conferenceJohn Ryan CEO for Healthy Place to Work gives advice on how to make workplace healthyMichelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen on stage during concert in BarcelonaTG4 presenter Síomha Ní Ruairc talks about body image in Idir Anam Is Corp trailerShow more Top StoriesTelevisionLaura Whitmore: ‘I’ve had people say that I’m too fat or too thin or I’ve got a weird shaped head. That’s why I tried to hide my pregnancy’ Sex & RelationshipsDear Mary: My marriage was sexless for 37 years, now I’m my wife’s carer. I’m so angryPoliticsCommissioner Drew Harris insists ministers should have garda drivers after death threat to TD HealthGrowing number of farmers now seeking treatment for cocaine addiction Latest NewsMoreIrish Business Air traffic control staff crisis is major threat to services, says trade union 03:30Theatre & Arts Theatre director Vanessa Fielding: ‘It feels right to try to put yourself into the shoes of others who are experiencing oppression’03:30Comment Brighid McLaughlin: ‘It took her fecking 30 years to ask me in for a drink. Hardly hospitable’ 03:30Music Singer Gareth Gates: ‘I was an instructor for a speech therapy programme in Galway. The Irish speak very fast so I had a mean feat trying to slow them down’ 03:30Talk Auto advice: how do I know my tyres are safe and when should I replace them?03:30Beauty Triona McCarthy: The best make-up and nail products to showcase the balletcore trend03:30Interiors My Favourite Room: The Wicklow home with a gallery wall of fine art and an inspirational kitchen table03:30Personal Finance How to go about getting truly independent financial advice as the big industry players buy up smaller advisers03:30Business Can hospitality – in the face of several competing challenges – still bring home the bacon?03:30Opinion I’ve had kids, buried a parent and been hospitalised, but never missed a week of my column. Until now03:30