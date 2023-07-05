Philly McMahon on far-right abuse ‘They were outside my gym screaming for me – the worst thing you can do is challenge them’

They were outside my gym screaming for me – the worst thing you can do is challenge them

RETIRED GAA star Philly McMahon believes the worst thing he could have done was challenge “far-right” protesters when they were screaming outside his gym. The All-Ireland winning footballer was speaking of his experiences as a community activist combating right wing groups in his native Ballymun. Earlier this year, a video of protesters opposed to his support of an Ireland4All march in Dublin circulated on social media. A group of about 30 anti-immigrant protesters chanted ‘Philly out’, some of them holding Irish flags.