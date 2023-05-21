Phillip Schofield to step down from This Morning with ‘immediate effect’
Phillip Schofield will step down from This Morning with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the ITV programme, the broadcaster has announced. The 61-year-old TV presenter will not return to co-host the morning talk show with Holly Willoughby, with Thursday’s show being his last. ITV has said Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”. His departure comes amid reports of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday after being convicted of child sex offences.