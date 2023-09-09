Petrol bombs thrown at police in Derry during security alert

Home > Videos Petrol bombs thrown at police in Derry during security alertPetrol bombs thrown at police in Derry during security alertDarragh KellyToday at 11:31Petrol bombs thrown at police in Derry during security alert Popular VideosMore'They've beaten them all already, so why not now' - Expectant Ireland fans embark on world cup journeyRory McIlroy makes seven-year-old boy's day with Make a Wish FoundationThe Left Wing: What are the reasons for Mack Hansen’s omission from the Ireland team? Latest VideosNovak Djokovic hails 'great' tournament he progresses to the US Open finalThe Indo World Cup Daily: Mack Hansen’s omission from squad not for disciplinary reasons - CattMoroccan earthquake death toll rises to 632, government saysPetrol bombs thrown at police in Derry during security alertReported sighting of Daniel Khalife ‘could be very significant’ – UK police chiefHarry Kane admits his German ‘hasn’t really come along’ since Bayern Munich moveRonan O’Gara on World cup predictions and Johnny SextonIrish tourist arrested in Spain after allegedly abandoning rental car following fatal crashHelen McEntee at the launch of the community safety plan for the north inner cityThe Left Wing: What are the reasons for Mack Hansen’s omission from the Ireland team?Show more Top StoriesIrish NewsLATEST | RTÉ presenter Maura Derrane to temporarily take over Tubridy’s former morning radio showSex & RelationshipsAsking for a friend: ‘I feel so self-conscious about how my genitals look and smell like that I’ve mostly stopped having sex. How can I move past this?’Rugby World CupLive | Ireland v Romania: Andy Farrell’s men kick off World Cup campaign in BordeauxEntertainment'RTE is where creative people go to die - it's like an elephant graveyard of ambition' – David McSavage on the his cousin Ryan Tubridy and the payments scandal Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsCarol Vorderman on political campaigning: It’s fine if I lose TV jobs13:20VideosNovak Djokovic hails 'great' tournament he progresses to the US Open final13:19VideosThe Indo World Cup Daily: Mack Hansen’s omission from squad not for disciplinary reasons - Catt13:10Rugby World CupLive | Ireland v Romania: Andy Farrell’s men kick off World Cup campaign in Bordeaux13:05Irish NewsLATEST | RTÉ presenter Maura Derrane to temporarily take over Tubridy’s former morning radio show12:54VideosMoroccan earthquake death toll rises to 632, government says12:33Rugby World CupWorld Cup touchlines: Water breaks, a 22,000km cycle and a flashback to 200312:10Irish NewsLATEST | Irish citizens in Morocco urged to ‘follow safety instructions’ following powerful earthquake12:09Celebrity NewsMike Yarwood turned impressions into Saturday night entertainment – Rory Bremner11:35VideosPetrol bombs thrown at police in Derry during security alert11:31