Pep Guardiola warns Man City not to ‘destruct’ as people say title race is over

City are now firm favourites to win the Premier League for a fifth time in six years. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned his team not to “destruct” by listening to people saying the title race is already over. City are now firm favourites to win the Premier League for a fifth time in six years following their convincing 4-1 win over leaders Arsenal in midweek. The champions trail the Gunners by just two points with two games in hand and they could move top with victory over Fulham on Sunday.