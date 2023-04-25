Pep Guardiola surprised Man City so close to Arsenal after making slower start

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims he could not have expected to be in a title battle with Arsenal after the two clubs made such different starts to the season. City host the Premier League leaders in a crucial clash on Wednesday which could determine the destiny of the title. Champions City have clawed their way back into the race after an inconsistent first half of the season while the Gunners have faltered in recent weeks. Arsenal head to the Etihad Stadium with a five-point lead at the top but City have two games in hand and victory for Guardiola’s side would see the initiative switch firmly to them.