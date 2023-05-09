Pep Guardiola: Manchester City not motivated by revenge in Real Madrid rematch

Pep Guardiola insisted revenge was not his motivation as he prepares Manchester City for their Champions League semi-final rematch with Real Madrid. City were beaten in heartbreaking fashion by the Spanish giants in the last four a year ago and have a chance to make amends this term. The first leg of their latest encounter takes place at the Bernabeu on Tuesday and Guardiola is focusing on the game in hand rather than looking back 12 months.