Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City complete signing of Josko Gvardiol soon
Pep Guardiola is hoping Manchester City complete the signing of defender Josko Gvardiol within the next few “hours or days”. The 21-year-old Gvardiol was undergoing a medical with City on Friday afternoon ahead of his proposed move from RB Leipzig. The treble-winners are closing in on a deal for the Croatia international and are understood to have agreed a fee of 90million euros (£77.6m) with Leipzig. Guardiola was speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Arsenal.