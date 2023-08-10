Pep Guardiola: Almost impossible for Manchester City to repeat last season’s treble

Pep Guardiola feels it is “almost impossible” for Manchester City to repeat last season’s treble-winning heroics. City will begin the 2023-24 campaign as favourites in all competitions but Guardiola is not expecting a repeat of last term, when his side claimed Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup success. “It feels like it finished yesterday but we start again,” said the City manager, whose side travel to Burnley for their Premier League opener on Friday.