Pat Cummins expects MCC members to be kicked out over Long Room altercation

Pat Cummins expects MCC members to lose their membership following the “aggressive and abusive” behaviour encountered by his Australia team in the Long Room during a dramatic final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. A flashpoint occurred on the eve of lunch on day five when Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in controversial fashion, after Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps at the conclusion of Cameron Green’s over. Bairstow had already left his crease to speak with Ben Stokes under the impression it was a dead ball with the over finished but was given out and it saw the Lord’s crowd respond with hostility towards the tourists. Boos greeted the Australians when they left the pitch at lunch and television cameras picked up an exchange in the Long Room between MCC members and both Usman Khawaja and David Warner. The MCC later apologised for the incident and Cricket Australia revealed an investigation is under way but Cummins does not want the tradition of walking past the members to end. “The crowd certainly made themselves known, in the Long Room and also out there,” Cummi