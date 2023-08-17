Paschal Donohoe says politicians awaiting constituency changes with ‘red-hot interest’

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has said there is “red-hot interest” across the political system for the upcoming completion of the electoral constituency review. The publication of the population figures as per the latest Census meant the Electoral Commission had to report and make recommendations in relation to constituencies regarding the number of elected members to the Dail and the election of MEPs. At the end of May, the CSO said Ireland’s population had increased by 8% to 5.15 million in Census 2022. Under the Irish constitution, the number of members of Dail Eireann cannot be fixed at “less than one member for each 30,000 of the population or at more than one member for each 20,000 of the population”. The ratio between the number of elected members for each constituency and the population of each constituency should, where practicable, be the same throughout the country. Under provisions of the Constitution, the Commission must recommended that the number of members in the Dail be not less than 171 but not more than 181. There are currently 160 members. Additionally, each constituency should have between three and five elected members. The commission has to consider other matters such as ensuring constituencies are contiguous areas, avoid breaching county boundaries, and having regard to significant physical geographic considerations. In relation to European Parliament constituencies, the number of members elected is deemed by European treaties. The highly-anticipated review has the potential to shake-up the political arithmetic of the Dail in the future.