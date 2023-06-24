Partner of Matt Ratana pays tribute to her ‘gentle giant’

The partner of Matt Ratana has paid tribute to her 'gentle giant'

The partner of Matt Ratana has paid tribute to her 'gentle giant' in a press conference outside Northampton Crown Court, following Louis De Zoysa being found guilty of murdering the Met Police custody sergeant.

She said: “Today is about justice for Matt. His life was taken too soon in the line of duty doing a job that he loved – a cruel end to a lifetime of service and dedication protecting others.”

“Whilst the court case has concluded, the constant feeling of grief and loss continues. “My love for Matt, my gentle giant, will never end. He will never be forgotten."

She was joined by Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who said he believes “more lives would certainly have been lost” without the courage of officers on duty that night.

He said: “Matt dedicated 30 years of his life to policing and he was nearing retirement when he was tragically murdered.

“He was an outstanding officer who brought joy to his work. He treated everyone with respect, with compassion and with good humour.

“Whether it was on the streets or in the custody centre, as a uniformed police officer, on the rugby field or later as a coach, it’s clear that he was someone who made an enduring impact wherever he went.

“We will ensure that he’s never forgotten.”