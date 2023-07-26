Outside seating area in Belfast restaurant destroyed following arson attack

A popular Belfast restaurant has confirmed their outside eating area will be closed “for the foreseeable future” after their tables were destroyed in a fire.

Sharing an image of the aftermath of the incident, Mourne Seafood Bar based at Bank Street in the city suggested the incident “looks like arson”, with the picture showing their picnic tables burned and debris scattered across the ground.

The PSNI confirmed they attended the scene of the incident at around 4.40am on Wednesday alongside crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and said the fire is being treated as arson.

In a tweet, the eatery confirmed the indoor dining area will be open to customers as normal.

"Unfortunately our outside area will be closed for the foreseeable future. Our inside area will be operating as normal,” they posted.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph looking over the aftermath of the arson, owner Bob McCoubrey said it is “not what we needed” coming up their busiest summer period.

"When our outside area becomes very important to the business, so yeah bad news this morning” he added.

“We are still waiting for the police to confirm [what happened] but from talking to neighbours and from what they have seen on the cameras it would appear to be just a random arson attack carried out in the middle of the night.

"There is camera footage of two people running away.

"What we will do is we will accommodate everyone who has booked outside and sort them to dine inside this weekend. Inside is not affected so the Mourne Seafood Bar will operate as normal.

"Then we will sit down and decide whether it is worth fixing this up for this summer or not.

"The rest of the business operates and normal and we will probably look at extending our opening hours to make up for the damage out here.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole condemned those responsible for the incident.

"So many people from Belfast, as well as visitors from further afield, will be horrified to see this happen to a true local treasure and star of the Irish seafood scene,” he tweeted.

"Solidarity with the team at Mourne Seafood mixed with despair at the actions of a few idiots.”

Other users on social media offered their support to the business, with BBC NI weatherman Barra Best tweeting: “Sorry to see this”.