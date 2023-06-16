Oscar-winning composer, Hans Zimmer, proposes to his partner during London performance

Hans Zimmer has proposed to his partner on stage in London, telling the audience: “This is the woman I love, apparently she loves me.” The Oscar-winning composer, 65, made the public declaration on Thursday night during his performance at London’s O2 arena which caused roaring applause from the audience. The German film score composer and music producer has won two Oscars and four Grammys, and has been nominated for two Emmys and a Tony. He has composed music for over 100 films, including Hollywood blockbusters such as the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Dark Knight, Dune, Gladiator, The Lion King, The Da Vinci Code, Interstellar and Sherlock Holmes. Credit: PA Media