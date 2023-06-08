One major retailer is reducing prices by an average of 10pc across more than 700 products

Households are to get some relief from soaring grocery prices as the supermarkets price war moves up a gear. Tesco will cut prices on hundreds of products, with other retailers saying they are now reviewing their prices. Tesco is reducing prices by an average of 10pc across more than 700 products, the Irish Independent has learned. Its price-cutting is sure to force a response from rivals Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Lidl and Aldi. The price reductions represent a step up on the recent cuts to the price of own-brand bread, butter and milk announced by the main supermarket chains. The decision to reduce prices across a range of goods comes as grocery-price inflation has reached record levels.