On This Day in History - 4th June

Home > Videos On This Day in History - 4th JuneOn This Day in History - 4th June Sathishaa MohanToday at 11:11On This Day in History - 4th June Popular VideosMoreVHI Women's Mini Marathon: I run to feel happyEnoch Burke spends last day of term outside school that sacked himIreland Thinks Poll - Ireland not ready for an election Latest VideosOn This Day in History - 4th JuneFootage shows crowd cheering on fight in Ballymun, DublinBrian May invites 11-year-old Britain’s Got Talent contestant to perform at tribute concertErik ten Hag wants Manchester United to use FA Cup final defeat as motivationMan City stay on course for treble after beating Man United in FA Cup finalProtesters arrested attempting to stop Epsom DerbyManchester United Player ratings as Reds can't stop City's march towards the trebleManchester City Player ratings as Blues take the silverwear in WembleyIreland Thinks Poll - Ireland not ready for an electionTop 50 best Irish albums - The Top TenShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsRTÉ’s Tony Connelly: ‘Becoming a dad again in my 50s has been tough’ Irish NewsGayle Killilea on Graham Knuttel: ‘No matter how much I resented it, art was his wife and I was his mistress’Sex & RelationshipsDear Mary: I pay all the bills while my wife waits for fameHealth & WellbeingThinner, happier… less productive. My three months on the ‘skinny jab’ Latest NewsMoreIrish News National conversation about assisted dying now vitally important, say experts 12:50Golf Tom McKibbin bidding to become Ireland’s youngest Tour winner since Rory McIlroy12:32Irish News No hosepipe ban expected despite ‘high demand on supplies’, Irish Water confirms12:30Celebrity News Brian Cox admits he has not watched Succession final episode12:30Celebrity News Mayor slams Labour for blocking candidacy after stage appearance with Ken Loach12:25Celebrity News Tom Hollander ‘cautious’ about opening post from Russia during ‘anti-Putin’ play12:25World News China tightens Tiananmen Square access on anniversary of pro-democracy protests12:15World News Signal error led to rail crash that killed more than 300, says India minister11:53International Soccer John Aldridge: I didn’t expect to be picking this Team of the Season11:41Gaelic Football Galway to assess fitness key duo Shane Walsh and Rob Finnerty after victory over Westmeath11:11