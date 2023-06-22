“Old baldies and grey heads” denounced in Dáil

“Old baldies and grey heads” are tut-tutting young people who protested at the UCC security forum and who were “pushed and dragged” to the exit by the gardaí, a Socialist TD has told the Dáil.

But Minister Michael McGrath told Mick Barry of People Before Profit that he assumed he wouldn’t be looking for votes next time out from oldies and baldies.

He said he didn’t know why the Deputy had made such a disparaging remark. Mr Barry saluted the protesters who harangued Tánaiste Micheal Martin in University College Cork this morning at the opening of the forum to explore defence and neutrality.

He said: “Only one speaker out of 80 at this forum from is from Generation Z – and despite the tut-tutting in Dáil corridors from old baldies and grey heads, young people’s voices will be heard.

“I see the Tánaiste is saying that their arguments were incoherent and not evidence-based. Well, I look at the words on their banner: ‘NATO wars, millions dead.’ I think there's a lot of evidence for that.

“There are five speakers at this forum who are pro-NATO or pro-EU militarisation for every one against. Yes, there is a debate going on there. But it's not a debate about whether to join the rush to militarise, it's about how we deal with and how fast we do it.

“It's rigged. It's stacked. It's not a real debate. I'm confident the Irish people will be a little bit wiser for what's going on.”

Finance Minister Michael McGrath replied: “Did you refer to baldies and grey heads? Do I take it you won't be canvassing for support from any bald person or any grey person in Cork North Central in the next election?

“I don't know why you felt the need to throw in a disparaging remark like that – and I'm sure the people that description might relate to will remember exactly what you said.”

An irked Mr Barry replied: “My voters, Minister, do not tut-tut young people.”

Mr McGrath said the remark was “petty and unnecessary.” He added: “I don't know what you have against debate. This is an opportunity for civil society to have a debate on what is a really important issue – not just for Ireland, but for every country in the world.

“It is not rigged. It is not stacked. And we have been very clear that there is no intention of changing Ireland's position on military neutrality.”