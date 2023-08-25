Notre Dame v Navy: Americans have their say on tomorrow's big games in the Aviva

With almost 40,000 people from the US in Dublin to watch the anticipated American Football match, supporters gathered in Temple bar on Friday afternoon ahead of the game taking place in the Aviva Stadium tomorrow. The last time the Notre Dame and Navy met in Dublin, it was described as “the biggest movement of Americans across the Atlantic since D-Day”. At the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, the two legendary American college football sides will engage in sporting combat in front of 40,000 travelling supporters keen to fly the Stars and Stripes on a beachhead in Ireland. Organisers claim the game and its surrounding events will generate an economic boost of €147m for Ireland, with the post-match exodus anticipated to be one the busiest in Dublin Airport’s history. The game will be televised live on NBC in the US to an estimated audience of more than four million, while Sky Sports will be broadcasting live to Irish and UK audiences.